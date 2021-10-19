MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he arrived in Kiev to reaffirm Washington's commitment to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to defer Russia's alleged aggression.

"Wheels down in Kyiv.

I'm here to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations ” and to express our commitment to build Ukraine's capacity to deter further Russian aggression" Austin wrote on Twitter.

The Pentagon earlier said that Austin plans to discuss Black Sea security during his visits to Ukraine, Georgia and Romania.