(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a phone call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reaffirmed the importance of continued communication between the two countries amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu discussed the crisis in Ukraine in separate phone talks with his French, Turkish, UK and US counterparts.

"Secretary Austin rejected any pretext for Russian escalation and reaffirmed the value of continued communication amid Russia's (special military operation in) Ukraine," the department said in a press release.

The Pentagon specified that the phone call was initiated by Russia as a follow-up to the ministers' conversation on Friday.