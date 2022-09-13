US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other US officials continue to regularly communicate with their Ukrainian counterparts regarding Kiev's military needs, Defense Department Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other US officials continue to regularly communicate with their Ukrainian counterparts regarding Kiev's military needs, Defense Department Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin and other US government leaders continue to regularly engage with our Ukrainian counterparts. I think last week's meeting at Ramstein is a good example of how seriously we're taking this and that we are constantly engaged in a dialogue to determine what are the needs of our Ukrainian partners based on the conditions on the ground," Ryder said during a press briefing.

During a Contact Group on Ukraine meeting at the Ramstein air base in Germany last week, Austin announced a meeting of senior national armaments directors of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group to discuss how to equip the Ukrainian military amid Russia's special operation.

The meeting will be hosted by the United States and will include participants from more than 50 countries.

The United States has committed approximately $15.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021, including more than $14.5 billion since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country on February 24 after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.