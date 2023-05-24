Austin, Reznikov Discuss Aid Priorities Ahead of Ukraine Contact Group Meeting - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov to discuss aid priorities ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group later this week, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin also spoke by phone today with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to discuss priorities ahead of this week's virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Austin provided Reznikov with an update on the United States' security assistance efforts, while Reznikov detailed recent developments on the ground in Ukraine, Ryder said.

Air defense, ammunition and training on F-16 fighter jets are also expected to be areas of discussion at the contact group meeting, Ryder said.