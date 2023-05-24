UrduPoint.com

Austin, Reznikov Discuss Aid Priorities Ahead Of Ukraine Contact Group Meeting - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Austin, Reznikov Discuss Aid Priorities Ahead of Ukraine Contact Group Meeting - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov to discuss aid priorities ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group later this week, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin also spoke by phone today with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to discuss priorities ahead of this week's virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Austin provided Reznikov with an update on the United States' security assistance efforts, while Reznikov detailed recent developments on the ground in Ukraine, Ryder said.

Air defense, ammunition and training on F-16 fighter jets are also expected to be areas of discussion at the contact group meeting, Ryder said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon Austin United States

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

20 minutes ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

20 minutes ago
 Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

18 minutes ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

18 minutes ago
 Florida Gov. DeSantis to Launch His Presidential B ..

Florida Gov. DeSantis to Launch His Presidential Bid May 24 on Twitter With Musk ..

18 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says B-1 Bombers Flew Over Baltic Sea, Ha ..

Pentagon Says B-1 Bombers Flew Over Baltic Sea, Had Safe Interaction With Russia ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.