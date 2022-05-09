UrduPoint.com

Austin, Reznikov Discuss Latest $150Mln US Military Package For Ukraine - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin discussed latest US military assistance package for Ukraine worth $150 million with his Ukrainian counterpart, press secretary John Kirby said on Monday

"Secretary (Austin) also continued his routine conversations with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Minister (Oleksii) Reznikov.

They had yet another talk this morning. Secretary highlighted for Minister Reznikov the President's (Joe Biden) announcement last Friday of an additional $150 million in presidential drawdown authority to continue to provide Ukraine's armed forces with artillery, counter artillery radars and electronic jamming equipment. And the minister was grateful for this additional support," Kirby said during a press briefing.

