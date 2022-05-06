Austin, S. Korean Counterpart Strongly Condemn DPRK Ballistic Missile Launch - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a phone conversation with his South Korean counterpart, Suh Wook, with both condemning the latest missile launch by North Korea, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"This morning Secretary Austin had a phone call with the South Korean minister of national defense to discuss the security environment on the peninsula," Kirby told reporters.

The two leaders strongly condemned the ballistic missile launch conducted by Pyongyang on Wednesday, he added.

On May 4, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile - likely an intercontinental ballistic missile - toward the Sea of Japan at about 3:10 GMT. The Japanese Defense Ministry estimated its maximum altitude at 800 kilometers (497 miles) and range at 500 kilometers, noting that it fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

It was the 14th missile launch conducted by North Korea in 2022. Tokyo has lodged a protest with Pyongyang via diplomatic channels in Beijing.