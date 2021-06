Austin, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Ending War in Yemen - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Saudi counterpart Mohammed bin Salman discussed ending the conflict in Yemen and enhancing Saudi Arabia's defenses, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"On June 2, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke by phone with Saudi Minister of Defense His Royal highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman... They discussed regional security, particularly efforts to end the war in Yemen," Kirby said in a press release on Wednesday.

Austin also discussed with bin Salman the ongoing bilateral efforts to boost Saudi Arabia's defenses in light of Houthi attacks, Kirby said.