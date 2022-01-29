Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has been clear about his intention not to place combat forces in Ukraine amid increased tensions with Russia, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden has been clear about his intention not to place combat forces in Ukraine amid increased tensions with Russia, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"The President has been real clear that he does not intend to put combat troops into Ukraine for the purpose of conducting combat operations," Austin said during a press event at the Pentagon.