UrduPoint.com

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend To Put US Combat Troops In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden has been clear about his intention not to place combat forces in Ukraine amid increased tensions with Russia, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"The President has been real clear that he does not intend to put combat troops into Ukraine for the purpose of conducting combat operations," Austin said during a press event at the Pentagon.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Austin Event

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Sees Normandy Format Political Advisers' ..

Zelenskyy Sees Normandy Format Political Advisers' Meeting as Step Toward De-Esc ..

51 minutes ago
 Moldavian Ex-Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Boyc ..

Moldavian Ex-Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Boycott Unlawful Natural Gas Tarif ..

51 minutes ago
 India Calls for Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Cri ..

India Calls for Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis

51 minutes ago
 Four More Russian Diplomats to Leave US on Saturda ..

Four More Russian Diplomats to Leave US on Saturday, 184 Remaining - Embassy

52 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Lavrov's Comments That Russia Does Not ..

US Welcomes Lavrov's Comments That Russia Does Not Want War - Official

52 minutes ago
 US Ready to Listen to Russia Explanations at UNSC ..

US Ready to Listen to Russia Explanations at UNSC Meeting Over Ukraine - Officia ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>