Austin Says Decision to Scrap Tactical Nuke Project Came After Looking at Inventory

The Pentagon's decision to abandon a project on nuclear tactical weapons was made after doing the inventory of the US arsenal, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Pentagon's decision to abandon a project on nuclear tactical weapons was made after doing the inventory of the US arsenal, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We determined as we looked at our inventory that that we did not need that capability.

We have a lot of capability in our nuclear inventory, and I don't think this sends any message to Putin. He understands what our capability is, and so, you know, we'll continue to move forward," Austin told a press briefing.

Austin's answer comes amidst increasing tensions over the potential use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine, which Russia has been warning about.