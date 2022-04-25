Austin Says Discussed With Ukraine Need to Track US-Made Weapons Sent to Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Monday that he discussed with Ukraine the need to track US-made weapons being sent to Kiev during his unannounced visit to the country.

"We did have a very good discussion with both the CHOD (Chief of Defense) and the president and minister of defense on the necessity to make sure that those weapons are tracked and, as best possible, to make sure that they're protected from falling into the hands of adversaries," Austin told a press conference in Poland.

He noted that it is difficult to track weapons since there are no American troops on the ground in Ukraine.

"Now, when you're in a fight, as you know, if a specific battle is lost, then you have less control over that - over your ability to control items. But they are focused on this issue and they know we are concerned about it, and we'll continue to engage," he added.

Last Thursday, President Joe Biden announced another $800 million military aid package for Ukraine including more tactical drones, heavy artillery weapons, "dozens" of howitzers, and 144,000 rounds of ammunition.