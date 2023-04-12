Close
Austin Says Does Not Know Who Had Access To Leaked Pentagon Classified Documents

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Austin Says Does Not Know Who Had Access to Leaked Pentagon Classified Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the US government does not know who had an access to the classified Defense Department documents on the Ukraine conflict that were recently leaked and posted online.

"It was somewhere on the web... where exactly and who had access, we don't know. We simply don't know at this point," Austin told reporters.

