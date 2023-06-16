UrduPoint.com

Austin Says Encouraged Turkish Counterpart To Move Forward On Sweden's NATO Accession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he encouraged his new Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, to move forward on Sweden's NATO accession during their meeting in Brussels on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he encouraged his new Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, to move forward on Sweden's NATO accession during their meeting in Brussels on Friday.

"My purpose in meeting him (Guler) today was just an introductory meeting, just to congratulate him on being installed as Minister of Defense, and, of course, seize every opportunity to encourage them to move forward and approve the accession of Sweden," Austin said during a press briefing in Brussels.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.

Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to Quran-burning protests in Stockholm.

Hungary has blocked Sweden's entry into NATO, citing a need for improved relations between Budapest and Stockholm first. Turkey has likewise blocked Sweden's membership over concerns about Stockholm's approach to organizations deemed terrorist by Ankara.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the hope that an agreement on Sweden's membership will be reached before the alliance's summit in July.

