Austin Says Has Confidence In General Milley After Book Revelations About Trump

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Austin Says Has Confidence in General Milley After Book Revelations About Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday he continues to have confidence in Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley following revelations in an upcoming book about his previously unpublicized contacts with China.

The upcoming book "Peril" reveals Milley reached out to his Chinese counterpart to assure them an attack from the United States was not imminent after Beijing worried that Trump planned an attack at the end of his time in office.

"I have confidence in General Milley," Austin said during a press conference.

