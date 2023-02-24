UrduPoint.com

Austin Says He Has Not Spoken To Chinese Counterpart For 'Couple Of Months'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Austin Says He Has Not Spoken to Chinese Counterpart for 'Couple of Months'

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart for a "couple of months" and hopes Wei Fenghe schedules a phone call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart for a "couple of months" and hopes Wei Fenghe schedules a phone call.

"The last time that I talked to him was a couple of months ago. "I think we'll continue ... to stress how important it is and hopefully Minister Wei will schedule that call," Austin told CNN.

The Pentagon chief added his Chinese counterpart "knows where to find" him.

Austin expressed his opinion that China is currently not planning to provide Russia with lethal weapons, but it has not been "taken off the table."

"(T)here's reputational risk, and of course, I'm sure China would love to enjoy a good relationship with all the countries in Europe," he said.

"And again, if you just look at the numbers of countries around the world, that really think that what Russia has done is horrible, I mean, adding to that, I think China - it would be a very ill-advised step for China to take."

In early February, Pentagon spokesman� Pat Ryder said China had declined a US request to hold a call between Austin and Wei after the US military downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace. China maintains that the airship was conducting scientific research.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe China Pentagon Austin February All Love

Recent Stories

TDAP arranges pre-event for 'Her Hunar' exhibition ..

TDAP arranges pre-event for 'Her Hunar' exhibition to be held on March 4-5

47 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) issues notices on petition ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues notices on petitions for recovery of PTI leaders

2 minutes ago
 Two more industrial units start operation in Mohma ..

Two more industrial units start operation in Mohmand Economic Zone

2 minutes ago
 US Bets on NATO Ties With Eastern EU States Hostil ..

US Bets on NATO Ties With Eastern EU States Hostile to Russia - Ex-Italian Prime ..

22 minutes ago
 Milk price increases to Rs 200/litre

Milk price increases to Rs 200/litre

22 minutes ago
 13 civilians die in militant attack in Mali: local ..

13 civilians die in militant attack in Mali: local sources

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.