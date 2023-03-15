Austin Says Important for Great Powers to Be Models of Transparency, Communication

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday reaffirmed the importance of powerful nations to be models of transparency and communication after speaking with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday reaffirmed the importance of powerful nations to be models of transparency and communication after speaking with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

"As I said repeatedly, it's important that great powers be models of transparency and communication," Austin during a press conference.