Austin Says NATO Must Replenish Arms Stockpiles To Boost Deterrence, Defense For Long Run

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Austin Says NATO Must Replenish Arms Stockpiles to Boost Deterrence, Defense for Long Run

NATO must replenish its weapons stockpiles in order to strengthen deterrence and defense for the long run as members of the alliance continue spending billions of dollars on arms for Ukraine, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) NATO must replenish its weapons stockpiles in order to strengthen deterrence and defense for the long run as members of the alliance continue spending billions of Dollars on arms for Ukraine, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"Even as we rushed to support Ukraine in the critical months ahead, we must all replenish our stockpiles to strengthen our deterrence and defense for a long term," Austin told reporters following a NATO meeting.

