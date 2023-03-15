Austin Says Norway Partnering With US to Donate 2 NASAMS to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that Norway is partnering with the United States to provide Ukraine with two additional NASAMS air defense systems

"Norway is partnering with the United States to donate two NASAMS systems to Ukraine," Austin said following an Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Pentagon.