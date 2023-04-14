UrduPoint.com

Austin Says Ordered Review Of US Intelligence Access After Documents Leak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that he has directed the Defense Department to conduct a review of its intelligence access protocols to prevent future leaks of classified information following an apparent release of dozens of sensitive documents online.

"As Secretary of Defense, I will also not hesitate to take any additional measures necessary to safeguard our nation's secrets. Accordingly, I am directing the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security to conduct a review of our intelligence access, accountability and control procedures within the Department to inform our efforts to prevent this kind of incident from happening again," Austin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US law enforcement arrested an Air National Guardsman in connection with the apparent leak of classified information on the conflict in Ukraine and the United States' relationships with its allies and partners.

Austin commended the Justice Department for the arrest and pledged the Defense Department's full support and cooperation with its investigation.

