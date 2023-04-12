Austin Says Pentagon Takes Leaks of Classified Info 'Very Seriously,' Holds Daily Meetings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the Defense Department takes the recent leaks of classified military information "very seriously" and he convenes daily meetings with senior officials on the matter.

"I was first briefed on the reports of unauthorized disclosure of sensitive and classified material on the morning of April 6, and since then I've been convening senior department leaders daily on our response," Austin said during a press conference. "I can't say much more while the Justice Department's investigation is ongoing, but we take this very seriously."