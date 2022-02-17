Austin Says Russia Adding More Troops to 150,000 Already Present Along Ukraine Border

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a press conference on Thursday that Russia is adding more forces to the 150,000 troops already stationed along the border with Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a press conference on Thursday that Russia is adding more forces to the 150,000 troops already stationed along the border with Ukraine.

"The Russians say that they're withdrawing some of those forces now that exercises are complete, but we don't see that," Austin said in Brussels.

"Quite the contrary, we see them adding to the more than 150,000 troops that they already have along on that border, even in the last couple of days."