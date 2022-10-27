Austin Says Russia Cannot Systemically Challenge US in Longer Term Like China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that Russia, unlike China, cannot systemically challenge the United States in the longer term, but it does pose an immediate threat to US interests.

"Unlike China, Russia cannot systemically challenge the United States over the long term, but Russian aggression does pose an immediate and sharp threat to our interests and values," Austin said during a press conference to announce the rollout of the new US National Defense Strategy.