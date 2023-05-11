US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he has reached out to new Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, sent him a letter and offered to talk

"There's a new minister of defense in the seat now.

I've reached out to him and sent him a letter and offered to talk as well. I'll continue to do that. I think that's critical," Austin told a Senate appropriations committee hearing.

Austin said that he might be able to engage with his counterpart at an upcoming conference in Singapore.

"I think that we need to open that door and continue to engage each other," Austin added.