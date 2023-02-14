Austin Says Ukraine Has Used Lots of Artillery Ammunition, US With Allies to Give More

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian armed forces had used lots of ammunition and the United States, along with its allies and partners, will do everything they can to replenish it as quickly as possible.

"They (Ukrainians) have used a lot of artillery ammunition. We're going to do everything we can working with our international partners to ensure that we give them as much ammunition as quickly as possible," Austin said during a press conference following the ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the NATO headquarters.

