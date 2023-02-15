Austin Says Ukraine Will Receive Additional Capability to Conduct 'Decisive' Offensive

UrduPoint.com

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that the US and its allies intend to provide Ukraine with the weapons capability and support for those systems to be decisive on the battlefield during the upcoming offensive.

"Our goal is to make sure that we give Ukraine additional capability so that they not only can be marginally successful, they can be decisive on the battlefield in their upcoming offensive," Austin said at a briefing following a NATO defense ministerial meeting.

"We're laser focused on making sure that we provide a capability and not just platforms," he added. "So for every system that we provide, we're going to train troops on that system, but we're also going to give them additional training on maneuver, on the integration of fires, on sustainment, and on maintenance."

