Austin Says 'Unfortunate' That Chinese Side Decided Against Meeting With Him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday it is "unfortunate" that the Chinese side decided against the meeting at the level of defense ministers on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore, but would welcome "any opportunity" to meet with the Chinese side.

Austin said in May that he expected to engage with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum in Singapore, which is scheduled for June 2-4. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday expressed regret that the "sought" meeting with the Chinese side "did not go forward.

"I think that's unfortunate, but we gotta continue to do what we are doing in this region, and that is to work with like-minded countries, who share common values, common goals to continue to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," Austin told a joint press conference with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo when asked about Beijing's refusal to hold the meeting.

"I would welcome any opportunity to engage with (the Chinese) leadership. I think defense departments should be talking to each other on a routine basis or should have open channels for communications," he added.