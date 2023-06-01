UrduPoint.com

Austin Says 'Unfortunate' That Chinese Side Decided Against Meeting With Him

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Austin Says 'Unfortunate' That Chinese Side Decided Against Meeting With Him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday it is "unfortunate" that the Chinese side decided against the meeting at the level of defense ministers on the sidelines of a conference in Singapore, but would welcome "any opportunity" to meet with the Chinese side.

Austin said in May that he expected to engage with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum in Singapore, which is scheduled for June 2-4. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday expressed regret that the "sought" meeting with the Chinese side "did not go forward.

"

"I think that's unfortunate, but we gotta continue to do what we are doing in this region, and that is to work with like-minded countries, who share common values, common goals to continue to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," Austin told a joint press conference with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo when asked about Beijing's refusal to hold the meeting.

"I would welcome any opportunity to engage with (the Chinese) leadership. I think defense departments should be talking to each other on a routine basis or should have open channels for communications," he added.

Related Topics

China Beijing Tokyo Singapore Austin May June Share

Recent Stories

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

6 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

7 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

8 hours ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

8 hours ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.