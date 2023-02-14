UrduPoint.com

Austin Says US, Allies Expect To See Ukraine Conduct Offensive 'Sometime' In Spring

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 09:22 PM

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the United States with its allies and partners expect to see Ukraine conduct an offensive "sometime" in the spring

"We expect to see them (Ukraine) conduct an offensive sometime in the spring and because of that all the partners in the Ukraine defense contact group have been working hard to ensure that they have the armored capability, the fires, the sustainment to be able to be effective in creating the effects on the battlefield that they want to create," Austin said during a press conference following the ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the NATO headquarters.

The United States and allies believe that there will be a window of opportunity for Ukraine on the battlefield to exercise initiative and then change or continue to create the "right conditions" there, Austin added.

American officials, including representatives of the US State and Defense departments, have repeatedly announced the impending counterattack of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donbas region against advancing Russian forces there, which is supposedly due to begin in the spring. There is currently no official confirmation of these plans from Kiev.

