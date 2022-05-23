UrduPoint.com

Austin Says US, Allies To Intensify Efforts To Strengthen Ukraine's Battlefield Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Austin Says US, Allies to Intensify Efforts to Strengthen Ukraine's Battlefield Operations

The United States and its allies will intensify cooperation to sustain and strengthen Ukraine's battlefield operations amid Russia's special military operation in the country, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) The United States and its allies will intensify cooperation to sustain and strengthen Ukraine's battlefield operations amid Russia's special military operation in the country, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday.

"After today's discussions, I'm pleased to report that we're intensifying our efforts and moving forward will continue to deepen our coordination and cooperation so that Ukraine can sustain and strengthen its battlefield operations," Austin said during a press briefing about the results of the second meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group.

More Stories From World

