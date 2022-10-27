Austin Says US Has Ability to Rapidly Deploy Military Capabilities to Europe

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The United States maintains the ability to rapidly deploy military capabilities to Europe, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States maintains the ability to rapidly deploy military capabilities to Europe, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We have the ability to rapidly deploy capability to Europe," Austin said during a press briefing.

The statement comes following the public release of the Pentagon's National Defense Strategy, which characterizes Russia as an "acute threat." The document said Russia poses a more immediate threat to US interests and values than China - whom the Pentagon labeled the "pacing challenge" - due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The US bolstered its force posture in Europe in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, although President Joe Biden has vowed to keep US forces uninvolved in Ukraine.

