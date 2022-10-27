Austin Says US Has Been Concerned by Escalation With Russia Since Ukraine Conflict Began

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has been concerned about escalation with Russia since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States has been concerned about escalation with Russia since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We are certainly concerned about escalation, we have been so from the very beginning of this conflict, and that's why we believe that it's important to communicate with our allies and partners and also with our adversaries as long as we have the channels of communication open, and we're able to communicate," Austin said during a press conference.