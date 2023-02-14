Austin Says US Never Intervened to Stop Poland From Providing Aircraft to Ukraine

The United States has never stopped Poland from providing any aircraft to Ukraine since this decision is up to the country's leadership, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The United States has never stopped Poland from providing any aircraft to Ukraine since this decision is up to the country's leadership, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Tuesday.

"With respect to any kind of aircraft being provided by Poland, the United States never stopped Poland from providing anything," Austin said during a press conference following the ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the NATO headquarters.

"That will be a decision made by the leadership of that country; that's certainly not something that we can or will dictate."