Austin Says US Preparing Ukraine To Consolidate Gains, Prepare 'New Initiatives' In Spring

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Austin Says US Preparing Ukraine to Consolidate Gains, Prepare 'New Initiatives' in Spring

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that the United States and its allies are preparing Ukraine to consolidate during the winter its territorial gains in the conflict with Russia as well as prepare the Ukrainian troops to undertake "new initiatives" in the spring

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that the United States and its allies are preparing Ukraine to consolidate during the winter its territorial gains in the conflict with Russia as well as prepare the Ukrainian troops to undertake "new initiatives" in the spring.

"All of these initiatives help prepare the Ukrainians to consolidate their gains during the winter and to prepare to cease new initiatives in the spring," Austin said.

