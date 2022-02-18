UrduPoint.com

Austin Says US Sees No Evidence Of Russia Moving Forces Away From Ukraine Border

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 04:23 PM

The United States sees no evidence of Russia moving its forces away from the Ukraine Border, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The United States sees no evidence of Russia moving its forces away from the Ukraine Border, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"Russia is not withdrawing, we don't see any evidence of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin moving forces from Ukraine's border," said during a joint press conference with Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

More Stories From World

