Austin Says US-South Korea Alliance More Important Than Ever Amid N. Korea, China Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed the belief on Wednesday, talking to his South Korean counterpart, that the US-South Korean alliance has "never been more important" amid "unprecedented challenges" posed by North Korea and China, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Austin made the remarks during his first personal meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook in Seoul. He also qualified the bilateral partnership as a "linchpin" for Northeast Asia's peace and security.

"Our commitment to the U.S.-ROK alliance, which has been steadfast for 70 years, remains ironclad," Austin said, as quoted by Yonhap.

This is the first visit of a cabinet-level US official of President Joe Biden's administration to South Korea.