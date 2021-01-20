UrduPoint.com
Austin Says Will Review US Force Presence In Mideast To Address Russia, China Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he will review the US force presence in the middle East to address challenges from Russia and China.

"If confirmed, I will review our force presence to ensure it is properly balanced to address the broad range of challenges in the Middle East - including from China and Russia - with global requirements and the health of the joint force," Austin said in a written statement to the US Senate.

