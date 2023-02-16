WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in an interview he would not stop asking the Chinese to reopen lines of communication after the US military shot down a Chinese balloon allegedly conducting surveillance across the United States earlier this month.

"When something happens, (China) they somehow tend to shut down their military channels of communication," Austin told NBC news in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "I think that's dangerous, but it won't stop me from continuing to encourage them to open up the lines of communication. I think that's the right thing to do."