- Austin, Shoigu Discuss Drone Incident During Phone Call Wednesday - US Defense Official
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 11:48 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed during a phone call earlier in the day the incident involving a Russian jet and a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, a US defense official told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"I can confirm that," the US defense official said, when asked if the two talked about the Russian jet-US drone incident over the Black Sea.