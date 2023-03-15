Austin, Shoigu Discuss Drone Incident During Phone Call Wednesday - US Defense Official

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed during a phone call earlier in the day the incident involving a Russian jet and a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, a US defense official told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed during a phone call earlier in the day the incident involving a Russian jet and a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, a US defense official told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that," the US defense official said, when asked if the two talked about the Russian jet-US drone incident over the Black Sea.