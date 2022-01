US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu discuss over the telephone risk reduction near Ukraine's borders, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu discuss over the telephone risk reduction near Ukraine's borders, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"They discussed risk reduction near Ukraine's borders," Kirby said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that Shoigu and Austin discussed security issues of mutual interest.