MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin discussed Russia's military presence near the Ukrainian border in a phone call with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, the US Department of Defense said on Saturday.

"On February 12, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu.They discussed Russia's force build-up in Crimea and around Ukraine," the department said in a press release.