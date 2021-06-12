UrduPoint.com
Austin Shooting In US Leaves 12 Injured, 1 In Critical Condition - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:45 PM

Austin Shooting in US Leaves 12 Injured, 1 in Critical Condition - Emergency Services

At least 12 people have sustained injuries as a result of a shooting in Austin, the capital city of the US State of Texas, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) At least 12 people have sustained injuries as a result of a shooting in Austin, the capital city of the US State of Texas, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) said on Saturday.

"#ATCEMSMedics have transported 2 additional patients to local trauma facilities- 1 w/ critical, life threatening injuries, 1 w/ non life threatening injuries. Total patient count stands at 12," ATCEMS tweeted.

It added that four patients were transported by the ATCEM medics, six by the Austin police and two by private vehicle.

According to US media reports, there were said to be as many as 16 people who may have been shot. The police did not confirm the information.

