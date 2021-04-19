Austin Shooting Suspect Likely Former Detective Charged With Sexual Assault - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The suspect in the Sunday shooting in Austin, Texas that left at least three people dead appears to be a former police detective, CBS reports.

Earlier, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) said that there was an active attack incident in the northwest of Austin. According to ATCEMS, the Sunday shooting left three people dead and the attacker was still at large.

CBS reported on Sunday that the suspect in the shooting appears to be a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective who was charged in June 2020 with sexual assault of a child.

Austin assistant police Chief Joe Chacon said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon that the victims of the shooting were two Hispanic women and one Black man. According to Chacon, the suspect appears to have known the victims, but the exact motive of the attack remains unclear.

Earlier, Austin Police Department (APD) said that the Sunday shooting was likely an isolated domestic incident.