WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and South Korean Minister of National Defense Suh Wook agreed on Thursday for "firm responses" to Pyongyang's missile launch, the two leaders said in a joint statement after a phone talk earlier in the day.

"The two leaders strongly condemned today's missile launch and shared a common understanding that DPRK's missile launches pose a serious threat to the peace and stability of not only the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region, but also to the entire world," the statement said.

"They also agreed that firm responses, including further actions from the UN Security Council, are necessary."

Austin also spoke with Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi.

"The two leaders shared their assessments and discussed measures to respond to the DPRK's recent Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) launches," the Pentagon said in a separate readout. "They agreed upon the seriousness of today's missile launch, which landed within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone."