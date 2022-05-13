Austin Speaks to Shoigu for First Time Since Russia Began Operation in Ukraine - Pentagon

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke on Friday with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for the first time since February 18 and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, spokesman John Kirby said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin spoke on Friday with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for the first time since February 18 and called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, spokesman John Kirby said.

"On May 13, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu for the first time since February 18," Kirby said in a statement. "Secretary Austin urged an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication."