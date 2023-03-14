Austin Spoke With Reznikov Ahead of Ukraine Contact Defense Group on March 15 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov ahead of the Ukraine Contact Defense Group meeting on March 15, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov regarding priorities for the Ukraine Contact Defense Group on March 15," Ryder said.

The spokesperson explained that Austin provided during the call an update of the US security assistance efforts to Ukraine, Ryder said.

Reznikov detailed the recent developments on the ground in Ukraine, Ryder said.

The two officials agreed to remain in close contact, Ryder added.