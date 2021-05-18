UrduPoint.com
Austin Tells Israeli Counterpart US Supports De-Escalation Of Mideast Conflict - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:31 PM

Austin Tells Israeli Counterpart US Supports De-Escalation of Mideast Conflict - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke over the telephone with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz and reiterated the United States' position in support of the right of Israel to defend itself, but also expressed support for de-escalation of the conflict in the region, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself and to protect Israeli civilians, and lamented the loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives," Kirby said.

"He expressed his support for de-escalation of the conflict and the restoration of calm."

The call took place amid growing tensions in the region between Israelis and Palestinians that have resulted in the exchange of rockets between Israeli security forces and the Palestinians as well as other forms of fighting.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with his Bahraini and Moroccan counterparts, Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani and Nasser Bourita, the progress of their outreach to halt the fighting.

