Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a phone call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about the recent drone incident over the Black Sea conveyed that the United States will continue to operate and fly wherever international law allows, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Wednesday.

"On March 15, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu regarding recent unprofessional, dangerous, and reckless behavior by the Russian air force in international airspace over the Black Sea," Ryder said in a press release. "Austin emphasized that the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows."