(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar in a phone call that the United States recognizes Turkey's military modernization needs, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursda

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar in a phone call that the United States recognizes Turkey's military modernization needs, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' recognition of Turkey's military modernization needs. He also thanked Turkey for hosting a DoD team in Ankara this week to begin dispute resolution discussions to address outstanding issues resulting from Turkey's removal from the F-35 program, which was finalized on September 23," the statement said.