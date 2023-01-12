Austin Thanked Qatar Defense Minister For US Support, Successful FIFA World Cup - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in a phone call with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, thanked Doha for its support to the United States and for hosting a successful FIFA World Cup, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig Gen Patrick Ryder said in a readout on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in a phone call with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, thanked Doha for its support to the United States and for hosting a successful FIFA World Cup, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig Gen Patrick Ryder said in a readout on Thursday.

"Secretary Austin congratulated the State of Qatar for hosting a successful FIFA World Cup and thanked Minister Al Attiyah for Qatar's support to the United States and regional stability and security," Ryder said. "Secretary Austin expressed his appreciation to the Minister for Qatar's continued hosting of U.S. forces at Al Udeid Air Base and reiterated U.S. commitment to the defense partnership."

Qatar was the first country in the Arab world to host the FIFA World Cup, which took place from November 20 to December 18.�