Austin To Attend NATO Ministerial, Ukraine Contact Group Meetings Next Week - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 11:40 PM

The US defense secretary Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will visit Brussels next week to take part in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting and the NATO defense ministerial meeting, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder told reporters on Wednesday

"Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley are scheduled to travel to Brussels next week to host the ninth session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group" Ryder said during a press briefing. "In addition, Secretary Austin will attend the NATO defense ministerial at NATO headquarters also next week."

