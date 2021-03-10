Austin to Decide on Extending National Guard Mission at US Capitol 'Very Soon' - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is nearing a decision on whether to extend the National Guard deployment at the US Capitol for another two months, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing.

"I can tell you again there is an official formal request here in the building that is working its way up to the Secretary. As I understand it, the analysis behind that request for assistance has been completed. And I would expect the Secretary to be able to look at that analysis and make a decision very, very soon," Kirby said on Tuesday.

Thousands of guardsmen assist law enforcement officers in protecting the seat of Congress in Washington, after the January 6 incident at the US Capitol by a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump. Their original deployment deadline expires on March 12 and Capitol Police asked for its extension by another 60 days.

Kirby said the request is for fewer numbers compared to current 5,000. According to media reports, the Capitol Police asked to keep up to 2,200 troops.